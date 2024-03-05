Falcons embracing chance to play state's top-ranked boys basketball team

Mar. 5—If you're going to have to play one of the top teams in the state, you may as well play the top.

That's the mindset the Jefferson boys basketball team went with when the postseason possibilities were revealed a few weeks ago.

The Falcons (15-9) are preparing to meet Lutheran West, the No. 1 ranked Division II team in the state, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a district semifinal game at North Ridgeville.

Jefferson coach Robert Pisano said it's an opportunity his players should embrace.

"I've been telling my guys, "How many players and teams get to say they had the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the state?" the coach said. "I'm trying to convince them that it's a great opportunity. it's a neutral court, so let's just go and play basketball and you never know what can happen"

The Falcons advanced to the Division II district tournament by beating Bay Village 71-70 and Cleveland Benedictine 71-64 in overtime for a sectional crown.

When it came to choosing a sectional to play in, Pisano said whichever road they chose, they would eventually run into a state juggernauts.

"We saw this weeks ago when the drawings came out," he said. "You'd have to play either the No.1 team in the state, or the No. 2 team in the state, which is (Youngstown) Ursuline.

"I think the No. 5 team, Cuyahoga Valley Christian was one of the other teams. So you don't have many options,. You're gonna play someone high up in the state. We took a bracket where we thought we could win a sectional title, then after that whatever happens, happens."

The Longhorns enter the contest with a 21-2 record.

Their only two losses have been to Cleveland Saint Ignatius (78-64

on Jan. 20) and Akron Hoban (68-62 on

Jan. 27).

They are led by a pair of first team Northeast Lakes All-District seniors in Jason Levis and Derek Fairley.

Levis is 6-foot, and averaging 15 points

per game. Fairley, who is averaging 13 points per outing, checks in 6-2.

"They have some real good wing shooters and they have a couple of good guards that get to the hoop," Pisano said. "But, it's not like they have guys that are 6-8 where you're not going to be able to guard them.

"We scouted them,

we know what they do. We are preparing like any other game, You don't hype it up to much because you don't want your kids to think that they're so outmanned. They're not that big, we can match up."

On the other side, Jefferson has some players that Pisano believes any team should be concerned about as well, namely senior Joe DeGeorge and junior Anthony Covetta.

DeGeorge, a first-team all-district selection, is averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds per game, while Covetta is near 25 per contest.

Covetta captured second-team all-district accolades.

The Falcons are the 28th seed in the district, but Pisano believes they have an opportunity to show some people they could have been placed a lot higher.

"They might look at us and be thinking they have two very good players," he said. "We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on them."

Coincidentally, this is not the first time a team from Jefferson has played a top-ranked state team in recent years.

In the fall of 2022,

the Falcons football team made a strong postseason run, and fell to No. 1 and eventual state champion Cleveland Glenville in the Division IV state semifinals.

Jefferson football coach Brandon Hanna, who actually played basketball while Pisano was an assistant coach at Lakeside in 2007, said getting to play the state's top team is an opportunity to relish.

"First off, I'd like to congratulate them on a great season," Hanna said. "They had a bit of a slow couple of weeks, but got hot when they needed to get hot and that's what good coaches are able to do.

"As for playing the No. 1 team in the state, I don't want to say it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but not too many teams, especially from our area get an opportunity like that, so it's always an honor to share the court with those guys. Then as coaches, when the season wraps up, you look back and think that we're fortunate to put our team in an opportunity like that. It's an honor to put our teams in a position to play those types of teams."

The Jefferson-Lutheran West winner will go against either Rocky River, the 36th seed, or No. 24 Warren Howland, in the district final at 4 p.m. Saturday in North Ridgeville.