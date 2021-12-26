Falcons elevate WR Marvin Hall, Lions QB Jared Goff ruled OUT

The Atlanta Falcons are hanging on by a thread in the NFC playoff race, but they have a chance to improve to 7-8 with a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Something has got to give as the Falcons put their 0-5 record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the line against a Lions team that is 0-6 on the road this season.

In today’s recap, Atlanta makes two roster moves and Detroit updates the status of quarterback Jared Goff for Sunday’s game.

Falcons roster moves

Linebacker Daren Bates has been activated from the injured reserve list and should be available against Detroit on Sunday. Meanwhile, Marvin Hall, a speedster that has previously played for both the Falcons and Lions, was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster — as a COVID-19 elevation — for Week 16.

Report: Lions QB Jared Goff OUT vs. Falcons

We knew Lions QB Jared Goff was unlikely to play after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, but the team’s Saturday roster moves appear to have sealed Goff’s fate. As reported by Pride of Detroit editor Jeremy Reisman, the Lions have ruled Goff out and will play backup Tim Boyle at quarterback:

Falcons Week 16 injury report: Sharpe questionable

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Avery Williams Groin – LP LP Chris Lindstrom Personal DNP FP FP C. Patterson Rest – DNP – Deion Jones Illness DNP FP FP Lee Smith Rest – DNP – Tajae Sharpe Foot DNP DNP DNP QUEST Tyeler Davison Illness DNP DNP –

Falcons All-22 review: Examining Atlanta's short-yardage woes

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Falcons Wire’s Deen Worley takes a deep dive into Atlanta’s short-yardage failures during the team’s Week 15 loss to San Francisco. The Falcons went 1-7 on short-yardage conversion opportunities in. Worley breaks down all six failed conversions.

CLICK HERE TO READ Falcons Week 15 All-22 review

