Falcons elevate WR Josh Ali from practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have elevated practice squad wide receiver Josh Ali to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ali, 23, went undrafted out of Kentucky before signing with the Falcons during training camp. Over the course of his college career, Ali racked up 131 catches, 1,447 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Ali made his NFL debut last week during the Falcons’ 20-19 win over the Cardinals, playing seven total offensive snaps. The former Wildcat could get more reps in Sunday’s season finale in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire