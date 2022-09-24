Falcons elevate WR Frank Darby from practice squad for Week 3
The Atlanta Falcons used a standard practice squad elevation on wide receiver Frank Darby ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Darby, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2021, has yet to play in a game this season after failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp. During his rookie year, Darby played in 10 games for the Falcons, but mostly contributed on special teams.
We’ll see if the former Arizona Sun Devil is active for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Atlanta is currently a 2.5-point underdog to Seattle in Week 3.
Related
ESPN ranks Falcons as NFL's worst 0-2 team
Falcons LG Elijah Wilkinson OUT Sunday vs. Seahawks
Behind Enemy Lines: Seahawks Wire tells us 5 things to watch for
PFF: Drake London, Mykal Walker are highest-graded starters
Tyler Allgeier among Falcons to watch vs. Seahawks in Week 3
List
Falcons vs. Seahawks: 5 players to watch on Sunday