Falcons elevate Jovante Moffatt, Jalen Dalton from practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons made a few minor changes to their roster in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. After signing cornerback Cornell Armstrong to the 53-man roster, the team elevated two other members of the practice squad on Saturday.

Safety Jovante Moffatt and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton will help the Falcons as they look to stay in first place in the NFC South. However, injuries have piled up over the last two weeks and Atlanta will take the field in Week 8 missing three of four starters in the secondary.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) have each been ruled out for Sunday’s game. As for veteran cornerback Casey Hayward, he’s still on the injured reserve list for at least three more weeks.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire