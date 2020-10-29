Falcons elevate Edmond Robinson for Thursday Night Football

The Falcons promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for tonight’s game, the team announced.

Robinson has one tackle and one quarterback hit on defense. He also has three special teams tackles in four games this season.

He has seen action in three games as a COVID-19 replacement and one as a standard practice squad elevation.

Robinson, 28, has played 27 defensive snaps and 44 on special teams.

He has played 26 games with two starts in his career after entering the NFL as a seventh-round choice of the Vikings in 2015.

