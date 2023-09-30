Falcons elevate DL Timmy Horne from practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have elevated defensive lineman Timmy Horne from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Horne, 25, was one of the team’s biggest surprise cuts at the 53-man roster deadline.

Last season, Horne played in all 17 games for Atlanta, but he was left on the outside looking after the team added multiple defensive linemen over the offseason.

Horne was also elevated during last week’s game against the Lions. The Falcons are three-point underdogs going into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

12 Falcons free-agent options

Falcons Week 4 depth chart

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings

Fans speculate on next move

Twitter reacts to Pitts trade talk

Updated Falcons 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire