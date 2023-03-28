Falcons earn ‘D-plus’ free agency grade from Football Outsiders
Most NFL analysts expected the Atlanta Falcons to go on a spending spree to open the 2023 free agency period, but not everyone agrees with how the team spent its money.
Atlanta committed over $200 million to future contracts before the new league year began, landing some big-name free agents like Jessie Bates III and David Onyemata, while bringing back right tackle Kaleb McGary and extending guard Chris Lindstrom. The reactions to these signings have been mixed around the league.
The writers over at Football Outsiders aren’t too keen on what the Falcons have done this offseason. In fact, they gave the Falcons a D-plus grade — the lowest of the four NFC South teams — for their initial free agency activity.
Football Outsiders questioned Atlanta’s signings, writing that a team with the second-most available cap space should’ve used its newfound funds more cautiously.
Teams with quarterbacks on rookie contracts—especially third-round rookie contracts—are supposed to go on spending sprees. Was Mack Hollins really the best wide receiver they could find? There was no way to upgrade an offensive line that ranked 27th in adjusted sack rate? And how is it possible that a defensive front that has ranked last in ASR for two years in a rowhasn’t added a single edge rusher? The NFC South is there for the taking, but the Falcons don’t seem particularly interested.
While many fans are happy with the team’s signings over the last several weeks, Atlanta has ignored a few key areas. The Falcons have made a few depth additions at edge rusher, and wide receiver, but the team hasn’t truly addressed either spot.
Could these positions be high on their draft board? With the eighth pick, Atlanta will have multiple options available at each of these positions. There are a few quality linemen in Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, along with some first-round caliber wideouts in TCU’s Quentin Johnston and OSU’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
As for the edge rusher position, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Georgia’s Nolan Smith are all potential options. Make sure to keep up with each Falcons offseason move with our free agency tracker.
