Falcons earn compensatory sixth-round pick from NFL

The Atlanta Falcons have already lost some of their key free agents heading into 2022, but the team received an additional draft pick for last year’s free agency losses.

All-Pro center Alex Mack signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, while safety Keanu Neal departed for the Dallas Cowboys last offseason.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced its full list of compensatory picks for the 2022 draft and the Falcons will receive a sixth-round selection.

NFL’s 2022 compensatory draft picks: pic.twitter.com/63A2hcjufR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting, Atlanta receives pick No. 213 overall, which is the 35th pick in the sixth round, as a result of last year’s free-agent losses.

Next season, the Falcons will likely get a few more compensatory picks as the team has already lost both linebacker Foye Oluokun and wide receiver Russell Gage before the official start of free agency.

