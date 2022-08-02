Falcons DT Vincent Taylor ruptures Achilles in non-contact injury

Breaking news:

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons suffered their first major training camp injury on Tuesday when defensive tackle Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles, head coach Arthur Smith revealed after practice.

Taylor, who suffered a non-contact injury, is dealing with his second Achilles tear in as two seasons. In 2021, he suffered a similar injury in the Houston Texans’ season-opening matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the Falcons, it’s another man down on the interior of their defensive line. A few weeks ago, veteran Eddie Goldman signed as a free agent, only to retire 13 days later. Since then, Atlanta has signed DT Darrion Daniels, but you can expect the team to make another signing at the nose tackle position.

Taylor, 28, was drafted in the sixth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2017. Over the pat five seasons, the former Oklahoma State standout has appeared in 40 games for the Texans, Browns, Bills and Dolphins.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

