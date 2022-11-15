Falcons drop to 23rd in TD Wire’s Week 10 power rankings

The Atlanta Falcons moved into first place in the NFC South following their win over the Panthers back in Week 8, but their reign at the top was short-lived. The team lost two games in a five-day span, which dropped Atlanta to second place in the division with a 4-6 record.

Every time the Falcons are about to take that next step forward, they seem to take two steps back instead. This inconsistency has caused the team to bounce around in most NFL power rankings.

Touchdown Wire’s Week 10 rankings moved the Falcons down four spots — from 19 to 23 — following their ugly loss to Carolina on Thursday night. TD Wire’s Mark Lane suggests the magic might be wearing off in Atlanta:

As we examined Tuesday morning, the Falcons are still in pretty good shape in the NFC South. With seven games left, including one against the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta just needs to start stringing some wins together again.

On Sunday, the Falcons will host the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as fans will get a first-hand look at QB Justin Fields. The team passed on Fields for tight end Kyle Pitts, but the two are going in different directions this season.

Few questioned this decision after Pitts’ 1,000-yard rookie season. However, Fields has come on strong over the last few games, while the Falcons have struggled to get Pitts involved this season. We’ll see who has the last laugh in Week 11.

