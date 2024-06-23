Falcons’ Drake London learning ‘attention to detail’ from Kirk Cousins

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have an experienced quarterback on the roster, fans will finally get to see wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts reach their true potential.

“It does feel different having Kirk here,” London said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s a veteran guy who’s been in here for now going on his 13th year, so to learn from him is a really cool thing.”

London was then asked what he’s picked up thus far from Cousins during the team’s mandatory minicamp:

“Attention to detail,” said London. “I think he’s going to help me learn the game of football on a bigger scale and understand it a little bit more. And for that, I really can’t wait to see where it takes my game.”

London, 22, has been solid over his first two NFL seasons, catching 141 balls for 1,771 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Considering he did this without a starting-caliber quarterback on the roster, many expect a breakout season for the third-year wide receiver in 2024.

Cousins has helped players like Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson thrive in Minnesota, and will now look to do the same thing with London in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire