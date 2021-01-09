Falcons draft Zach Wilson over Justin Fields in ESPN’s new mock

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have locked up the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the mocks have officially begun to pour in. After a college football season that was either cancelled or shortened for most schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s more uncertainty than normal surrounding this year’s draft class.

In ESPN’s new mock draft, Todd McShay acknowledges that the Falcons have plenty of needs and thus, different directions they could go in the first round, including quarterback.

The Falcons will need to address running back, parts of the offensive line and the secondary this offseason, so moving back and acquiring some extra picks might be the smart call. However, quarterback Matt Ryan will be 36 years old when next season kicks off, and his contract allows an out after 2022. The chance to draft an heir this high isn’t a guarantee in future years, so could Atlanta make the move here and now?

So which quarterback does McShay predict to eventually take the mantle from Matt Ryan? With the team’s fourth-overall pick in ESPN’s mock, Atlanta passes on Ohio State QB Justin Fields in favor of BYU’s Zach Wilson. McShay says it’s one of the toughest calls in this draft.

The decision between Wilson and Justin Fields would be close. It’s perhaps the toughest player vs. player debate in the class right now, at least for me. They both compete so well. But I’m going with Wilson’s toughness in the pocket and deep-ball prowess, giving the Falcons a signal-caller of the future.

There’s not much differentiating these two sure-fire first-round quarterbacks, but Fields has a chance to cement his status above Wilson when Ohio State faces off against Alabama on Monday.

Related

Falcons 2021 Mock Draft: Could Atlanta trade down? Examining the Falcons' biggest positional needs for 2021 Watch: Ohio State QB Justin Fields lights up Clemson with 6 TD passes

List