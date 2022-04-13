Falcons draft wide receiver, two LBs in Mel Kiper’s new mock

If you aren’t a fan of mock drafts, it’s probably best to stay away from most NFL sites for the next couple of weeks. The 2022 NFL draft kicks off on April 28, which is over two weeks away, and the mocks are starting to fly in.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a full seven-round mock on Monday, and on Wednesday, Mel Kiper dropped a new two-round mock. The two ESPN colleagues have the Atlanta Falcons going in two different directions.

Reid projected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton to Atlanta in round one, while Kiper has the team drafting a wide receiver. Here’s a look at the three Falcons selections from Kiper’s mock.

Round 1 (No. 8): WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

Round 2 (No. 43): OLB Boye Mafe - Minnesota

Round 2 (No. 58): LB Troy Andersen - Montana State

Kiper mock recap

Analyzing Kiper's mock draft

Aside from kicker and cornerback, there are very few positions on the Falcons roster that aren’t in need of an upgrade. Perhaps the weakest position on the team is wide receiver after the team lost both of last year’s starters. This is Kiper’s logic, despite recent signings of Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate and KhaDarel Hodge.

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson is universally viewed as a first-round lock, but not everyone agrees he’s the top wide receiver prospect. Whether it be Drake London, Treylon Burks or Wilson’s teammate, Chris Olave, there’s little consensus at the top. Wilson may not have the size of London, but he’s arguably the best all-around WR prospect in terms of route running, hands and quickness.

I personally think Wilson is the best fit for the Falcons, and the OSU wideout was my pick in our latest NFL Wire Network group mock draft.

As for Kiper’s other two picks — EDGE Boye Mafe and LB Troy Andersen — I think both make a lot of sense for Atlanta. This is a great draft for edge rushers and Mafe is a good example of someone that could be available in round two.

Andersen could provide some competition at inside linebacker, a position where the Falcons now feature Deion Jones, Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans.

