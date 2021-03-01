Falcons draft a wide receiver in latest PFF mock

The Atlanta Falcons will have a top-five draft selection in the upcoming draft for the first time since 2008. With recent changes at head coach and general manager, hitting on this pick is critical for the team’s future success.

Eric Eager and George Chahrouri of Pro Football Focus released a new mock draft that has the Falcons picking LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Here’s Chahrouri’s explanation of the pick:

“There will be some clamoring for Atlanta to choose a defensive player here, but drafting for need is a peasant move. Draft to win. Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Ja’Marr Chase, Matt Ryan and Arthur Smith, among others, has the potential to form the best offense in the NFL. Chase is the choice as WR1. He didn’t play last season, but at 19 years old, his numbers would have made him the easy choice. The only reason there’s even a debate about whether he should be the first wide receiver taken is that the coronavirus pandemic has clouded our memories of earlier times.”

With Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, the wide receiver position isn’t a big need for Atlanta. However, there is some concern over the long-term health of Jones, who only played in nine games in 2020.

Jones failed to eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time since 2013, and posted the second-lowest touchdown total of his career. It’s unlikely that the Falcons pick a wide receiver at No. 4, but not entirely off the table.

