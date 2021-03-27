Falcons draft talent over need in Touchdown Wire’s new mock

One trade can change everything in the NFL, and Friday’s aggressive move by the San Francisco 49ers to acquire the No. 3 pick in the draft could affect the Atlanta Falcons’ decision at No. 4 overall. The 49ers’ trade almost guarantees that three quarterbacks will be selected with the first three picks.

We definitely aren’t ruling out the Falcons trading down, but if the team stays at its current position, there will be some blue-chip prospects available whose talent could be too good to pass up on. This is the case in Touchdown Wire’s new mock, which was made after Friday’s big trades.

Picking with wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Ja’Marr Chase both still on the board — along with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Mark Schofield has Atlanta instead opting for ultra-talented Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

“This move might come as a bit of a surprise. I have been pushing hard the notion that the Atlanta Falcons should take advantage of such an early draft spot and grab a quarterback while they can. But the more you dive into their current financial position, it would see that the restructure of Matt Ryan’s deal makes it far more likely that the Falcons make additions to help them win now. One can only imagine what Arthur Smith could design for an offense rolling out Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst and Pitts. Put yourself in the shoes of a defensive coordinator: How do you treat that offensive package? Do you play nickel or dime? Do you play base and treat Pitts as a traditional tight end? I would anticipate lots of sleepless night for opposing coaches if this comes to fruition.”

The Falcons will certainly consider a quarterback and even with the top three being off the board, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance is still a possibility at No. 4. However, Schofield makes a valid point that many draft analysts have been ignoring.

Atlanta’s salary cap situation makes the quarterback position less likely as it won’t help a cash-strapped front office add much-needed talent. The draft is the team’s best chance to upgrade the roster this offseason, and a new quarterback sitting behind one as highly paid as Matt Ryan won’t help things in 2021.

