Falcons draft RB Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick
The #Falcons have selected Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft
The #Falcons have selected Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft
Robinson is the first RB picked in the top 10 since 2018.
NFL teams need guys they can count on. Here are the five best that fit the bill.
Stephen Jones admitted this week the 26th overall pick may not be a prime candidate for a second contract. Moreover, the Cowboys need another running back. Robinson would be a home-run selection — if he gets to them.
Usually the first few picks of the draft are pretty well mapped out by this point, but even some of the most keen NFL executives are mostly shrugging about who will is going where.
Maybe the Texans won't take a quarterback after all.
Matt Harmon examines 11 players who could be facing a rookie challenger after the NFL Draft and what impact that could have on 2023 fantasy values.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we finally start getting some answers to one of the most intriguing drafts ever.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
The Houston Texans picked twice in the first three picks.
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.
The Cardinals reportedly hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator after an illegal phone call.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
Whenever there is a high level of uncertainty, it’s always good to have a few long-shot tickets at wide odds in your pocket.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.