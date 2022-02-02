Falcons draft Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis in new PFF mock

The last time the Falcons had the No. 8 overall pick, they selected Clemson’s Vic Beasley to bolster their defensive pass rush.

What started out as a very promising career for Beasley — highlighted by his 15.5-sack season in 2016 — quickly fell apart and the two parties eventually parted ways after five seasons. Atlanta has the eighth pick once again in 2022, and considering the team still lacks a formidable edge rusher, don’t be surprised to see another one drafted.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, the Falcons take Purdue’s edge rusher, George Karlaftis, in round one.

Just because the Falcons haven’t hit on pass rushers in the first round before doesn’t mean they should forever avoid this position. The need is there and Karlaftis is a player who could potentially elevate the entire defense. His athleticism and versatility should make him an appealing prospect if he’s on the board when the Falcons are on the clock.

WATCH: Highlights vs. Oregon State

Completing Falcons draft with PFF mock draft simulator

Round 1 (Pick 8): DE George Karlaftis – Purdue

Round 2 (Pick 43): S Lewis Cine – Georgia

Round 2 (Pick 58): WR Skyy Moore – Western Michigan

Round 3 (Pick 74): WR Wan’Dale Robinson – Kentucky

Round 4 (Pick 110): HB Tyler Allgeier – BYU

Round 5 (Pick 149): CB Mario Goodrich – Clemson

Round 6 (Pick 189): ED Isaiah Thomas – Oklahoma

Round 6 (Pick 213): OT Erik Swenson, Oklahoma

Falcons Mock roundup

Ryan is NFL's new passing yardage leader

Falcons free agents: Who stays, who goes?

Falcons hire Michael Pitre as RBs coach

Read more!

