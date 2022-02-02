Falcons draft Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis in new PFF mock

The last time the Falcons had the No. 8 overall pick, they selected Clemson’s Vic Beasley to bolster their defensive pass rush.

What started out as a very promising career for Beasley — highlighted by his 15.5-sack season in 2016 — quickly fell apart and the two parties eventually parted ways after five seasons. Atlanta has the eighth pick once again in 2022, and considering the team still lacks a formidable edge rusher, don’t be surprised to see another one drafted.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, the Falcons take Purdue’s edge rusher, George Karlaftis, in round one.

“Karlaftis is an ultra-durable, big-bodied defensive lineman who has some real versatility to upgrade a defensive line that has been Grady Jarrett and little else for too long,” writes PFF’s Sam Monson. “He generated at least 50 pressures in each of his two full seasons of play.”

Just because the Falcons haven’t hit on pass rushers in the first round before doesn’t mean they should forever avoid this position. The need is there and Karlaftis is a player who could potentially elevate the entire defense. His athleticism and versatility should make him an appealing prospect if he’s on the board when the Falcons are on the clock.

WATCH: Highlights vs. Oregon State

Completing Falcons draft with PFF mock draft simulator

  • Round 1 (Pick 8): DE George Karlaftis – Purdue

  • Round 2 (Pick 43): S Lewis Cine – Georgia

  • Round 2 (Pick 58): WR Skyy Moore – Western Michigan

  • Round 3 (Pick 74): WR Wan’Dale Robinson – Kentucky

  • Round 4 (Pick 110): HB Tyler Allgeier – BYU

  • Round 5 (Pick 149): CB Mario Goodrich – Clemson

  • Round 6 (Pick 189): ED Isaiah Thomas – Oklahoma

  • Round 6 (Pick 213): OT Erik Swenson, Oklahoma

