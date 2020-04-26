2020 Falcons draft picks: All of Atlanta’s selections, full NFL Draft results, team order

The Atlanta Falcons needed to primarily focus on helping pad their defense, and they did just that by using their No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Clemson’s A.J. Terrell. The cornerback is known for his toughness and experience all over the field, making him an exciting addition to an Atlanta pass defense that allowed close to 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019.

After their first pick, the Falcons maintained a focus on strengthening their defense. They added Marlon Davidson, whose versatility and raw strength make him a dangerous addition to the defense. He was the first true freshman to start on Auburn’s defensive line since 1985. Atlanta also secured a versatile linebacker with great field-awareness in Mykal Walker, as well as wide receiver-turned-safety Jaylinn Hawkins — a more of high-risk player who “makes too many gambles for a free safety.”

Matt Hennessy should learn a lot behind Alex Mack for a year, and then once Mack’s contract is up, the center from Temple should get a good chance to prove what he’s capable of. The Falcons rounded out their draft by picking up Sterling Hofrichter.

Round 1, pick 16: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Round 2, pick 47: Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn

Round 3, pick 78: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

Round 4, pick 119: Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

Round 4, pick 134: Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

Round 7, pick 228: Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse

