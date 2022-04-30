Falcons draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in round 3

The Atlanta Falcons finally addressed the quarterback position in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, selecting Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder with pick No. 74.

Ridder threw for 3,324 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Bearcats last season.

The Cincinnati star is just the second quarterback to be drafted as Malik Willis, Sam Howell and Matt Corral remain on the board.

