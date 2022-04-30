Breaking News:

Five Mets pitchers complete combined no-hitter vs. Phillies

Falcons draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in round 3

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Desmond Ridder
    Desmond Ridder
    American football quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons finally addressed the quarterback position in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, selecting Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder with pick No. 74.

Ridder threw for 3,324 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Bearcats last season.

The Cincinnati star is just the second quarterback to be drafted as Malik Willis, Sam Howell and Matt Corral remain on the board.

Related

Falcons draft Troy Andersen: Twitter reactions, fan poll

Falcons draft Montana State LB Troy Andersen in round 2

Falcons draft Arnold Ebiketie: Twitter reactions, fan poll

What did draft experts say about Falcons rookie Arnold Ebiketie?

Falcons move up for Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

2022 NFL draft order: Where do the Falcons pick in each round?

List

What draft experts said about Falcons rookie Arnold Ebiketie

Recommended Stories