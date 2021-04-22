Falcons draft Chazz Surratt, Jamar Johnson in 3-round CBS Sports mock

With very little depth on the roster and veteran quarterback Matt Ryan still under contract, the best move for the Atlanta Falcons in next week’s draft may be to trade back and acquire as many picks as possible. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to what Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot will do, though.

Atlanta scouted quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance at length, while showing interest in Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Since we don’t know Fontenot’s true intentions, the forecast calls for another week of mock drafts.

In a new three-round mock from CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso has the Falcons staying at pick No. 4 and drafting Pitts, “While they field calls, the Falcons ultimately turn them down and pair Pitts with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.”

If you follow our site, you’re probably well aware of Pitts’ strengths and weaknesses by now. The freakishly athletic playmaker out of Florida has drawn comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson. Here’s an example of Pitts’ rare talent that has NFL scouts drooling.

Kyle Pitts was a playmaking machine for @GatorsFB. pic.twitter.com/dPOCoJ78tr — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) April 21, 2021

In the second round of the mock, the Falcons select Chazz Surratt, a linebacker out of North Carolina. Surratt has good instincts despite being relatively new to the position. Here’s an excerpt from Draft Network’s scouting profile of the UNC linebacker.

“Surratt is an exciting package of size, mobility, and physicality, but there are times studying his tape when you are reminded that he is still new to the position,” writes Joe Marino. “Surratt will need to continue developing at the position and if he does, he has the makings of a starting pursuit-style linebacker that can make plays on every down.”

Story continues

Last but not least, Atlanta drafts Indiana safety Jamar Johnson, a lesser-known prospect that seems to be rising up draft boards over the past two weeks. Johnson is one of those players who you just have to watch on film to fully appreciate the kind of range and ball skills he has.

#Indiana safety Jamar Johnson is an interesting study. Fluid movements. Plus range and ball skills. Needs to improve his discipline and tackling skills but he has interchangeable FS/nickel tools. pic.twitter.com/nM4kMHwSDX — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 19, 2021

The Falcons have nine picks in the 2021 NFL draft, and while everyone is focused on their top-five selection, there is a lot of talent to be had in the middle rounds. Atlanta must hit on a handful of these picks if the team is going to make a serious run at the playoffs this season.

Related