Falcons draft CB after trading down in new 7-round mock

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, earning the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft as a result. It will be the third consecutive year the team is selecting in the top 10, but what if Atlanta decides to trade the pick instead?

In our latest seven-round mock draft, the Falcons acquire additional picks by trading back with the Los Angeles Chargers. Check out all seven rounds below.

Round 1 (No. 21): CB Joey Porter Jr. - Penn State (from Chargers)

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Without a clear choice at No. 8, the Falcons avoid taking another skill position player and trade their pick to the Chargers. In this scenario, Atlanta moves back 13 spots, landing additional second- and third-round picks in 2023. With the No. 21 overall pick, the Falcons draft Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and get a potential starter to pair with A.J. Terrell. Porter Jr. is a physical defender that has the kind of size and technique to disrupt NFL wide receivers.

Round 2 (No. 44): DE Tuli Tuipulotu - USC

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen from the Saints, and by drafting USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, Nielsen would be getting his version of Cameron Jordan. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive end had 13 sacks and 37 total pressures for the Trojans in 2022. Tuipulotu would be a good mix of value and need at this spot, and he’s someone who could help turn around Atlanta’s abysmal pass rush — which accounted for just 21 sacks last season.

Round 2 (No. 53): C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota (from Chargers)

( David Berding/Getty Images)

Using the Chargers’ second-round pick, Atlanta addresses the center position by drafting Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz. The Falcons went with Drew Dalman at center last season following a long training camp battle with Matt Hennessy, but there’s still room for improvement. Schmitz has a high floor and he could solidify the interior of the Falcons’ offensive line for the next five years.

Round 3: (No. 75): WR Rashee Rice - SMU

(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Rice is someone that has been projected all over the place due to the depth of this year’s receiver class and the lack of a clear No. 1 player at the position. The SMU wideout produced in a big way last season, recording 96 catches, 1,344 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns (14 yards per reception). Rice is another big-bodied receiver with good ball skills to complement Drake London and Kyle Pitts in Atlanta.

Round 3 (No. 85): WR Parker Washington - Penn State (from Chargers)

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

I have the Falcons doubling up on the receiver position here in round three with Penn State’s Parker Washington. While he lacks the production of someone like Rice, Washington has the speed and explosiveness to be a quality slot receiver and playmaker for Atlanta. The team could potentially lose both Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd in free agency. By adding Rice and Parker, the Falcons would have two quality replacements.

Round 4 (No. 110): RB Sean Tucker - Syracuse

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons drafted their bell-cow back last year in Tyler Allgeier, and here they add an ideal backfield mate in Syracuse’s Sean Tucker. In 2022, Tucker rushed for over 1,000 yards and added 11 touchdowns. Tucker has the kind of explosiveness and burst to complement Allgeier’s physical running style. We know that Arthur Smith loves to run the football and Tucker has some serious big-play ability.

Round 4 (No. 113): S Ronnie Hickman - Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Hickman could contribute right away on special teams, and he has the versatility to help the Falcons at a few different spots in the secondary. The Ohio State safety earned a coverage grade of 88.9 last season from Pro Football Focus.

Round 5 (No. 161): G Antonio Mafi - UCLA

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mafi is a good run-blocker who excels in zone blocking. The UCLA lineman needs to improve in pass protection, but he would add some depth and competition to the left guard position. Elijah Wilkinson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Round 7 (226): QB Jaren Hall - BYU

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

With Marcus Mariota likely on the way out, the Falcons will need to find someone to back up Desmond Ridder at quarterback. BYU’s Jaren Hall threw 31 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022.

Round 7 (No. 247): P Ethan Evans - Wingate

John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Falcons punter Bradley Pinion had a solid season, but he will go into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. With their final pick, they get a cheap replacement here with Ethan Evans.

Mock Draft Recap

