Falcons take down Vikings in a Section 1A elimination game

May 28—The No. 4 seeded Hayfield softball team had its season come to an end when it lost to No. 6 seeded Wabasha-Kellogg 9-4 in a Section 1A elimination game in Todd Park Tuesday.

The Vikings (15-10 overall) took a 3-1 lead on a sacrifice fly by Kenna Rutledge in the bottom of the fifth inning, but WK took the lead for good when Eve Pavelka doubled in two runs during a seven-run sixth inning. WK was able to get its sixth inning rally started when Hayfield couldn't field a couple of tough hops in the infield.

"We had a few bounces that didn't quite go our way, and they seem to accumulate in the exact same inning," Hayfield head coach Craig Selk said.

Hayfield beat No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo 10-0 in an elimination game to start the day on Tuesday.

Hayfield junior Eliana Masching pitched the shutout against the Knights and she allowed zero earned runs, while striking out seven against WK.

"Last year in the playoffs we didn't know what we were gonna get out of Elaina and we got this whole dog in the circle," Selk said. "She and Ella (Bamelt) will be back and we expect to have a great one-two punch."

WK 1 0 0 0 0 6 2 — 9 9 0

Hayfield 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 4 11 7

Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (L) 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 BB, 7 R, 0 ER, 7 K; Ella Bamlet, 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 ER, 1 K

Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 3-for-4; Kenna Rutledge, 1-for-3, RBI; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-2, HR, 2 RBIs, BB, R, HBP; Natalie Beaver, 0-for-4; Sidney Anderson, 1-for-4; Alexys Swygman, 0-for-3; Melody Walker, 0-for-3, R; Maggie Hansen, 1-for-3; Betsy Gillette, 3-for-3, RBI, 2 R