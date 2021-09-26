Falcons DL Marlon Davidson questionable to return
The Falcons started slow but finished the first half with a touchdown to take 7-6 lead over the New York Giants. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson is questionable to return with an ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter.
Marlon Davidson is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
— Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) September 26, 2021
The Giants receive the ball first to begin the second half.
