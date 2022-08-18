Falcons DL Marlon Davidson had knee scoped, per ESPN report

Whether it was the secondary a few seasons ago, or the wide receiver position in 2021, it seems like every year the Atlanta Falcons get decimated by injuries at a particular position.

On Thursday, Falcons third-year defensive lineman Marlon Davidson had his knee scoped, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported. The injury will cause Davidson to miss the remainder of the preseason at the very least, according to Rothstein.

Falcons DL Marlon Davidson had his knee scoped on Thursday morning, a source told ESPN, and he will miss at least the rest of preseason. Davidson, Atlanta's 2nd round pick in 2020, has been fighting for a roster spot and has not been considered a roster lock throughout camp. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 18, 2022

Davidson, 24, was drafted by former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. The team fired Dimitroff, along with former head coach Dan Quinn, five games into Davidson’s career.

On top of adjusting to a schematic shift on defense, Davidson has been sidelined with injuries over his first two NFL seasons. The former Auburn standout has played in 19 career games, appearing in 11 for Atlanta last season.

