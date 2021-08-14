Falcons DL John Cominsky leaves game after head inury

The Atlanta Falcons had gone through much of their first preseason game without an injury, but that changed in the fourth quarter. Defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham (hand) and John Cominsky (head) both exited the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Falcons DL Ta'Quon Graham is questionable to return with a hand injury. DL John Cominsky is being evaluated for a possible head injury and is also questionable to return. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) August 14, 2021

Graham has since returned to the game, but Cominsky is being evaluated for a possible concussion. Atlanta trails, 19-3, to Tennessee with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.