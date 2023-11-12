Falcons DL David Onyemata ruled OUT for Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons can’t seem to catch a break as they prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Not only do the Cardinals have their starting quarterback and running back healthy together for the first time all season, the Falcons are extremely thin up front.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata is officially inactive for Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury. Onyemata has been the team’s most dependable defensive lineman this season since signing a three-year deal in free agency.

With Grady Jarrett already out for the year with a torn ACL, the Falcons will need Calais Campbell, Kentavius Street and Timmy Horne to step up in Week 10.

Check out the team’s starting lineups, inactives list, depth chart and injury report for Sunday’s game in Arizona.

