Falcons DL Calais Campbell speaks on departure from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens saw defensive lineman Calais Campbell depart for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 offseason. Baltimore cut Campbell to save around $7 million in cap space, and weren’t able to retain him as he left for the NFC.

Campbell’s loss with be a big one both on and off the field, but the Ravens will now turn to young players such as Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington at the position. On “The Crew” with Josina Anderson, Campbell dished on his exit from Baltimore, saying that the team expressed that they would have loved to have him back, but they couldn’t make it work with their cap situation.

Calais Campbell on his departure from the Ravens "With the Lamar situation, having the franchise tag they said obviously they would love to have me back, Eric DeCosta made it clear that he'd love to have me back, but with the current situation he just couldn't make it happen" — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 20, 2023

