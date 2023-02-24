Falcons’ Desmond Ridder ranked 32nd in new QB rankings
Marcus Mariota started the first 13 games for the Falcons in 2022, but when it became apparent that the team would miss the postseason, head coach Arthur Smith handed the keys over to rookie Desmond Ridder.
The former Cincinnati standout was one of two quarterbacks selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Ridder started the final four games for Atlanta, throwing for 708 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
The team went 2-2 in Ridder’s four starts, and while he didn’t exactly set the league on fire, his performance improved in each game. With Mariota not likely to return in 2023, it appears to be Ridder’s job to lose this season.
The 33rd Team’s Matt Cassel (former Patriots and Chiefs QB) ranked his top 32 quarterbacks for 2023. The Falcons quarterback found himself ranked 32nd, behind Mike White (31st) and Sam Darnold (30th). Ridder was ranked ahead of 49ers QB Trey Lance and Packers QB Jordan Love.
“The jury is still out, but Desmond Ridder gets the nod as my 32nd-best quarterback over guys like Trey Lance and Jordan Love because, of the three, he at least started the final three games of the season. All three walk into 2023 with huge question marks surrounding their games and future.“
Assuming the Falcons don’t upgrade the QB position this offseason by trading for Lamar Jackson or signing a free agent to start, Ridder should get a chance to show what he can do with a full offseason.
Related
Free Agency: David Montgomery among Falcons' possible RB targets
What are the pros and cons of a potential Lamar Jackson trade?
Falcons re-sign tight end Parker Hesse
POLL: Should the Falcons trade for QB Lamar Jackson?