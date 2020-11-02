Falcons have designated CB Darqueze Dennard to return from IR

Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard has been designated to return from the injured reserve list, the team announced on Monday morning. This means Dennard, who has been out with a hamstring injury, must be activated within 21 days, but is free to practice with the team.





Dennard went down after making an impressive interception against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The Falcons’ secondary has been getting healthier in recent weeks, and Dennard’s potential return would be a huge boost in the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos if he’s activated.

