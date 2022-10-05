Falcons designate DB Isaiah Oliver to return from IR

Matt Urben
·1 min read

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Isaiah Oliver has been designated to return from the injured reserve list. The former second-round pick began his 21-day practice window on Wednesday and could be activated at any time.

Oliver suffered a season-ending ACL injury last year during the team’s Week 4 loss to Washington. After spending a full year recovering, the man once nicknamed “The Blanket” by former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris will look to return to his role as the primary nickel corner.

 

In Oliver’s absence, both Dee Alford and Mike Ford have filled in admirably for Atlanta. In Week 4, Alford intercepted quarterback Jacoby Brissett to seal the Falcons’ 23-20 win over the Browns.

In other news, the Falcons signed defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson to the practice squad after the Vikings signed DT Khyiris Tonga on Tuesday.

