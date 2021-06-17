Falcons’ Deion Jones named one of NFL’s top 11 linebackers
The Falcons’ Deion Jones was named one of the NFL’s top 11 linebackers. Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire ranked Jones as the 7th-best linebacker in the league. He struggled in coverage a bit last year, but "if his coverage numbers return to form, he’ll appear even higher on lists like this next summer," Schofield wrote. Jones has had at least 100 tackles in four of his first five NFL seasons, as well as 11 career interceptions