Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees out today after collision in pregame warmups

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees will not coach today after he was injured during a collision in pregame warmups.

The Falcons issued a statement shortly before kickoff of today’s game against the Saints saying Pees is getting medical attention.

“Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision,” the statement said. “He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing. Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today’s game.”

A Saints player reportedly ran into Pees accidentally while warming up before the game.

