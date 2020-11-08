Falcons defeat Broncos, secure 3rd win under interim HC Raheem Morris

The Atlanta Falcons held on late on for a 34-27 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 9, their third win in four games under interim head coach Raheem Morris.

Let’s recap the performances of the Falcons’ offensive, defensive and special teams units after their Week 9 win against Denver.

OFFENSE

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The offense did its job in the first half, scoring 20 points and giving the team a 17-point lead. While the Falcons did struggle in the red zone at times, they finished with four touchdowns (three passing TDs, one rushing TD) and moved the ball well.

Without WR Calvin Ridley, QB Matt Ryan spread the ball around. He would throw two touchdowns in the first half — one to Olamide Zaccheaus and one to Brandon Powell. Ryan also passed Peyton Manning for the most completions through a QB’s first 13 NFL seasons.

Julio Jones finished with five catches for 54 yards and the third of Ryan’s three touchdown passes. Todd Gurley ran for 53 yards, and added his usual fourth-quarter touchdown — his ninth of the season.

DEFENSE

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Foye Oluokun is becoming a reason to tune in on his own, and his sack in the second quarter highlighted the third-year linebacker’s versatility. While Broncos QB Drew Lock didn’t pose a major threat, it was still a good performance from Atlanta’s secondary, neutralizing some pretty talented weapons until the fourth quarter.

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell had a good game until Jerry Jeudy burned him for a touchdown in the fourth quarter on an impressive route by the rookie receiver. Safety Ricardo Allen picked off Lock shortly after, with the help of some great pressure by DT Grady Jarrett, to give Atlanta the momentum back.

Overall, there were some things to clean up, but the team walks out with a victory after losing this exact type of game all season due to bad late-game defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is making a real bid for the Pro Bowl with his consistent development week after week. Koo made a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter. He finished 2-for-2 on field goals, while going 4-for-4 on extra point attempts.

Rookie punter Sterlng Hofrichter averaged 36.6 yards per punt on his five attempts. Meanwhile, there wasn’t much running room for Brandon Powell in the kick/punt return game.

