Falcons' Dee Alford stopped just short of 109-yard kick-six, Bears lead 21-7 at half

Atlanta return man Dee Alford was stopped just short of the longest touchdown it's possible to score at the end of the first half in Chicago.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos came up just short on a 55-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the second quarter. Alford jumped to catch the missed kick, then started sprinting the other way. He weaved his way through the Bears' field goal team, broke into the clear and appeared set to score a 109-yard touchdown, which would tie an NFL record and be the longest touchdown it's possible to score.

Unfortunately, Alford was tripped up from behind at the 10-yard line and couldn't quite get into the end zone.

It's 21-7 Bears at the half, and the Falcons are fighting for their playoff lives.