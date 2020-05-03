Falcons declining Charles Harris’ fifth-year option

The Falcons traded for defensive end Charles Harris on Friday, giving up a seventh-round choice. That didn’t give Atlanta long to decide what to do about Harris’ fifth-year option with the deadline approaching.

The Falcons didn’t need much time, however.

They are declining Harris’ fifth-year option, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Harris, selected 22nd overall in 2017, appeared in 41 games for the Dolphins and made only 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Dolphins signed Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson in free agency, allowing them to move on from Harris and Taco Charlton. Charlton agreed to terms with the Chiefs after clearing waivers Friday.

