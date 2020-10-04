Falcons to debut all-white uniforms vs. Packers on Monday night

Nothing quite spoils the return of football like three quick losses to open the season. That’a the reality the Atlanta Falcons have found themselves in after blowing back-to-back double-digit deficits.

There’s still 13 games to be played, though, starting on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. Whether or not the Falcons can get their season on track remains to be seen, but at least they will look good in prime time.

The team will debut the all-white version of its new uniforms during Monday’s Week 4 matchup in Green Bay. Check them out below, as shared by Atlanta’s Twitter account.





