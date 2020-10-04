Falcons to debut all-white uniforms vs. Packers on Monday night

Matt Urben

Nothing quite spoils the return of football like three quick losses to open the season. That’a the reality the Atlanta Falcons have found themselves in after blowing back-to-back double-digit deficits.

There’s still 13 games to be played, though, starting on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers. Whether or not the Falcons can get their season on track remains to be seen, but at least they will look good in prime time.

The team will debut the all-white version of its new uniforms during Monday’s Week 4 matchup in Green Bay. Check them out below, as shared by Atlanta’s Twitter account.


Related

Sheffield on return: 'It's going to be very tough, but I'm up for it'

Falcons Injury Report: Takk McKinley out, Julio Jones questionable

20 candidates to be the next head coach of the Falcons

Falcons vs. Packers: 12 things to watch for on Monday night

Behind Enemy Lines: 7 questions with Packers Wire