Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen on scheme: ‘We’re going to be multiple’

The Atlanta Falcons introduced defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on Monday afternoon, giving their fans a first look at the man set to replace Dean Pees.

Nielsen, 43, didn’t divulge a ton of information regarding the specifics of his scheme but believes football is a players’ game and that you adapt to the talent you have.

As for whether he’s going to run a 3-4 or a 4-3 defense, Nielsen said he wasn’t concerned with labeling the scheme and just wants to stop people, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Ryan Nielsen on the 4-3 vs. 3-4 argument: "I don't care what you want to call it. I call it: 'Let's stop people.'" Said the Falcons will remain "multiple" in their defensive design. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) February 6, 2023

Nielsen seemed mostly focused on versatility and the team’s ability to be “multiple” with their defensive fronts. This concept is something former defensive coordinator Dean Pees reiterated multiple times during his tenure in Atlanta.

The Falcons have several young players on the defensive side of the ball, including two rookie edge rushers, but they’ve had trouble bringing down opposing quarterbacks over the past five seasons.

Nielsen intends to change that, and he has the resume to do so. Since joining the Saints as defensive line coach in 2017, New Orleans has ranked second in the NFL with 281 sacks.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, a notorious Falcons killer, even admitted he was somewhat disappointed to lose Nielsen. We’ll see if the Falcons can in fact turn things around in this area after finishing with just 21 sacks last season.

Watch Nielsen’s full press conference below.

Watch as we introduce our new Defensive Coordinator, Ryan Nielsen! https://t.co/xgDI0nn3DF — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2023

