Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen has high praise for Grady Jarrett

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett is one of the NFL’s best interior linemen, but the team has been unable to surround him with enough talent to maximize his skill set.

This will be one of the tasks of new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who was officially introduced on Monday. Nielsen’s background as a defensive line specialist could make him the perfect coach to get the most out of Jarrett.

When asked to describe Jarrett at his introductory press conference, Nielsen wasn’t short on adjectives.

“Explosive, tough, disruptive, penetrator, a pass rusher,” Nielsen said of the former Pro Bowl defensive lineman. “There’s definitely a place for a guy like that, definitely a place. So, I’m excited about working with him for sure.”

Nielsen certainly has his work cut out for him as Jarrett is one of the few established players on this Atlanta defense. Upon his hiring, many wondered if the Falcons’ new defensive coordinator was planning on changing schemes.

While Nielsen declined to completely define his scheme — aside from saying it would be a hybrid with multiple fronts — Jarrett will likely remain as a key player in whatever scheme the team runs this season.

Will Nielsen be able to transform Atlanta into that kind of unit he had for so long in New Orleans? That remains to be seen, but at least the Falcons will have the salary cap space to add talent this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire