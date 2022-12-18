Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after colliding with player
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has been taken to a local hospital in New Orleans after colliding with a player during pregame warmups on Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons released the following statement regarding the incident on their team website:
“Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision. He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing. Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today’s game.”
As said in the statement, Atlanta will look to inside linebackers coach Frank Bush to step in as defensive coordinator while Pees recovers.
Related
Falcons rule out 5 players for Week 15 matchup vs. Saints
Falcons draft targets: 10 prospects to watch at pick No. 10
Falcons vs. Saints: Game info, lineups and rookie spotlight
Falcons 53-man roster tracker: LG Elijah Wilkinson returns
List
Falcons Game Day Rundown: Rookie spotlight, lineups, injury report