Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after colliding with player

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has been taken to a local hospital in New Orleans after colliding with a player during pregame warmups on Sunday afternoon.

The Falcons released the following statement regarding the incident on their team website:

As said in the statement, Atlanta will look to inside linebackers coach Frank Bush to step in as defensive coordinator while Pees recovers.

