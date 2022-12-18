Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after colliding with player

Breaking news:

Matt Urben
·1 min read

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has been taken to a local hospital in New Orleans after colliding with a player during pregame warmups on Sunday afternoon.

The Falcons released the following statement regarding the incident on their team website:

“Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision. He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing. Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today’s game.”

As said in the statement, Atlanta will look to inside linebackers coach Frank Bush to step in as defensive coordinator while Pees recovers.

