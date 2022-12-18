Falcons DC Dean Pees injured in pregame collision with Saints player during warmups

This is the last thing you want to see. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was injured in a collision with New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed during warmups at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday morning. Shaheed lost sight of Pees while fielding punts and ran into him, knocking him down.

It was a tough scene. Pees received attention from team medical staff on the field before having his his neck stabilized on a stretcher and moving to a trainers’ cart. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, owner Arthur Blank, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and coaches from both sidelines hurried over, as did Shaheed.

Pees, 73, is one of the most-respected defensive coaches around the NFL with a resume including stops with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and the Falcons. It’s his second year with Atlanta. The Falcons have not announced who will fulfill his duties during this game if he’s unable to return. Hopefully he’s going to be okay. We’ll wish him the best.

