Falcons DC Dean Pees informs players that he’s retiring

Matt Urben
·1 min read

When Arthur Smith took over as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, the first move he made was convincing veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees to come out retirement and join his coaching staff.

Pees served two seasons as the team’s defensive play-caller but the 73-year-old is retiring. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Pees has informed the players that he will not be returning in 2023.

 

