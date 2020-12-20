Falcons DB Blidi Wreh-Wilson questionable to return with illness
33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson is questionable to return with an illness.
— Falcons Comm Dept. (@FalconsComm) December 20, 2020
Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson has left the game and his return is unknown with an undisclosed illness. Atlanta is already thin in the secondary with Ricardo Allen and Darqueze Dennard sitting out.
Wreh-Wilson leads the team in interceptions and his absence will hurt. Fortunately, Atlanta leads 24-14 over the Bucs in the second half.
