Falcons S Damontae Kazee tore his Achilles vs. Packers

The Atlanta Falcons (0-4) got some more bad news following their 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers (4-0) on Monday night.
Safety Damontae Kazee, who was carted off the field in the second quarter, has reportedly suffered an Achilles tear, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Falcons safety Damontae Kazee suffered a torn Achilles vs. the Packers, per source. Brutal blow to player entering free agency in March after 10 picks from 2018-19.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2020
Atlanta was already without both starting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal going into their Monday night matchup. Plus, nickel CB Darqueze Dennard is on the injured-reserve list and first-round pick A.J. Terrell is still on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kazee’s injury almost certainly ends his 2020 season. At 0-4, with the injuries mounting, it’s looking like another grim season for Falcons fans. Stay tuned for corresponding roster updates once the team announces Kazee’s status.
Related
10 takeaways from the Falcons' 30-16 loss to the Packers
20 potential candidates to be Falcons' next head coach
Instant analysis from Falcons' 30-16 loss to Packers on Monday night
Watch: Matt Ryan's block clears way for Todd Gurley's 2nd TD run
Falcons vs. Packers: Best images from Week 4 matchup