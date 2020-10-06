Falcons S Damontae Kazee tore his Achilles vs. Packers

The Atlanta Falcons (0-4) got some more bad news following their 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers (4-0) on Monday night.

Safety Damontae Kazee, who was carted off the field in the second quarter, has reportedly suffered an Achilles tear, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Falcons safety Damontae Kazee suffered a torn Achilles vs. the Packers, per source. Brutal blow to player entering free agency in March after 10 picks from 2018-19. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2020





Atlanta was already without both starting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal going into their Monday night matchup. Plus, nickel CB Darqueze Dennard is on the injured-reserve list and first-round pick A.J. Terrell is still on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kazee’s injury almost certainly ends his 2020 season. At 0-4, with the injuries mounting, it’s looking like another grim season for Falcons fans. Stay tuned for corresponding roster updates once the team announces Kazee’s status.

