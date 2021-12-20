Falcons daily recap: Updated draft order, Lions QB on COVID list

The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) may have finally lost a game they can’t recover from on Sunday, and while the playoffs are not totally out of the picture, the team no longer controls its own destiny.

Next week, the Falcons host the Detroit Lions (2-11-1), who are fresh off a win over the Arizona Cardinals, however, they’ve just placed their starting quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Check out the top Falcons stories from the day, including the updated NFL draft order following Week 15, in our Monday recap.

Falcons move Ellerbee from COVID reserve to injured reserve

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee has been removed from the reserve/covid list and added to the reserve/injured list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 20, 2021

Ellerbee was removed from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list and immediately placed on the injured reserve list. We still don’t have an update on Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who left Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

Updated NFL draft order: Falcons still in top 10

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons lost but didn’t move up or down in the 2022 NFL draft order. With three games remaining, this 6-8 team currently holds the No. 9 overall pick, which would give Atlanta a top-10 selection for the second consecutive year.

Check out the full 2022 draft order HERE using Tankathon.

Lions QB on COVID reserve

Lions placed QB Jared Goff and T Matt Nelson on Reserve/COVID-19. Detroit also signed RB Craig Reynolds from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is coming off his best performance since being traded from Los Angeles in exchange for Matthew Stafford over the offseason. Detroit upset Arizona in a lopsided matchup during Week 15 — the team’s second win of the season.

Unfortunately for Goff and the Lions, the QB was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and his status for Sunday’s game in Atlanta is now in jeopardy. This would obviously be a huge advantage for the Falcons, who’ve struggled at home this year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Blank dontes $4 million to Atlanta Humane Society

We are pleased to announce a $4 million grant to @atlantahumane to support the expansion of their new Westside campus. Our chairman & his family have always had a deep love for animals, & we’re proud to support Atlanta Humane as they help animals find their forever home. pic.twitter.com/2pP4V5sci7 — Arthur Blank Foundation (@BlankFoundation) December 20, 2021

Many people consider their pets to be a part of their family, especially during the pandemic when so many of us have been stuck at home. Animal lovers will be happy to hear that Falcons owner Arthur Blank donated $4 million to the Atlanta Humane Society on Monday.

“Our chairman & his family have always had a deep love for animals, & we’re proud to support Atlanta Humane as they help animals find their forever home,” the Blank Foundation shared in a statement.

Pro Bowl vote results

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Both Falcons TE Kyle Pitts and and kicker Younghoe Koo have led the NFC at their respective positions in Pro Bowl votes for stretches of the season. On Monday evening, the NFL Network will reveal the results to the fan vote which just officially ended. Check back to see which Atlanta players make the cut.

Matt Ryan on offensive woes: "You have to find ways to score"

Since 1990, the Falcons have had a negative point differential of over 100 points on five occasions. https://t.co/N9AadNo7wI — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 20, 2021

9 takeaways from the Falcons' Week 15 loss

Nine takeaways from the Falcons’ Week 15 showdown in San Francisco. https://t.co/SRoSt2Uvj9 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 20, 2021

