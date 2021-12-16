Falcons daily recap: Hurst returns, Karlaftis mocked to Atlanta

Four Falcons players sat out of Thursday’s practice, however, tight end Hayden Hurst returned after missing Wednesday’s session due to an illness. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Dante Fowler remains out and safety Erik Harris still has not been placed on the injured reserve list.

Thursday injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status TE Hayden Hurst Illness DNP FP S Richie Grant Ankle FP FP LB Ade Ogundeji Ankle FP FP LB Dante Fowler Calf DNP DNP TE Lee Smith Rest FP DNP RB C. Patterson Rest FP DNP S Erik Harris Chest DNP DNP

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Lee Smith rested on Thursday, while Fowler missed his second straight day with a calf injury. With Sunday’s game against the 49ers looming, Atlanta really needs Fowler’s pass-rushing presence to help slow down Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

George Karlaftis to Atlanta in new Draft Wire mock

Karlaftis is likely to be a popular projection during mock season due his combination of versatility and the team’s desperate need for another pass rusher.

Richie Grant staying at nickel

More on this: Pees explained that Richie Grant's alignment dictates everything for the Falcons. That nickel position is a very important one in Pees' scheme and he's put a lot recently on Grant's shoulders. https://t.co/A9P1UpZR9b — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 16, 2021

The Falcons drafted safety Richie Grant in the second round, however, the rookie has played more at nickel than anywhere else thus far. With Erik Harris likely out for the season, some assumed Grant would get more reps at safety. Pees said he doesn’t plan to switch Grant from his current role as Atlanta’s primary nickel corner — a position he values. So expect to see more of Jaylinn Hawkins in Harris’ absence.

25 potential Falcons draft targets in 2022

We looked at 25 players the Falcons could target with their four picks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. Michigan State’s star running back, Kenneth Walker, declared for the draft on Thursday morning and would be a great option for Atlanta.

Falcons are 9.5-point underdogs vs. 49ers

Per the oddsmakers at Tipico Sportsbook, San Francisco is a 9.5-point favorite over Atlanta for Sunday’s game. https://t.co/0ZHJ3hXejv — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 16, 2021

Atlanta may be nearly a double-digit underdog for Sunday’s game in San Francisco, but the Falcons have played significantly better on the road (5-2) than they have at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1-5) this season.

Falcons to wear white on black uniforms in Week 15

The Falcons won in their white-on-black uniforms in Week 14, so why mess with a good thing? They will again wear them during their Week 15 road matchup against the 49ers. Click here to see the team’s complete 2021 uniform schedule.

