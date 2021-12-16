Falcons daily recap: Hurst returns, Karlaftis mocked to Atlanta

Four Falcons players sat out of Thursday’s practice, however, tight end Hayden Hurst returned after missing Wednesday’s session due to an illness. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Dante Fowler remains out and safety Erik Harris still has not been placed on the injured reserve list.

In today’s recap, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees discusses Richie Grant’s role, Draft Wire’s new mock projects an EDGE to Atlanta, and we examine the team’s latest injury report.

Thursday injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

TE Hayden Hurst

Illness

DNP

FP

S Richie Grant

Ankle

FP

FP

LB Ade Ogundeji

Ankle

FP

FP

LB Dante Fowler

Calf

DNP

DNP

TE Lee Smith

Rest

FP

DNP

RB C. Patterson

Rest

FP

DNP

S Erik Harris

Chest

DNP

DNP

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Lee Smith rested on Thursday, while Fowler missed his second straight day with a calf injury. With Sunday’s game against the 49ers looming, Atlanta really needs Fowler’s pass-rushing presence to help slow down Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

George Karlaftis to Atlanta in new Draft Wire mock

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

“This defensive front needs help in the worst way, both along the interior and on the edge,” writes Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling. “Karlaftis is big, athletic and physical, with the ability to set the edge against the run or collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.”

Karlaftis is likely to be a popular projection during mock season due his combination of versatility and the team’s desperate need for another pass rusher.

Richie Grant staying at nickel

The Falcons drafted safety Richie Grant in the second round, however, the rookie has played more at nickel than anywhere else thus far. With Erik Harris likely out for the season, some assumed Grant would get more reps at safety. Pees said he doesn’t plan to switch Grant from his current role as Atlanta’s primary nickel corner — a position he values. So expect to see more of Jaylinn Hawkins in Harris’ absence.

25 potential Falcons draft targets in 2022

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY NETWORK

We looked at 25 players the Falcons could target with their four picks in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. Michigan State’s star running back, Kenneth Walker, declared for the draft on Thursday morning and would be a great option for Atlanta.

Falcons are 9.5-point underdogs vs. 49ers

Atlanta may be nearly a double-digit underdog for Sunday’s game in San Francisco, but the Falcons have played significantly better on the road (5-2) than they have at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (1-5) this season.

Falcons to wear white on black uniforms in Week 15

The Falcons won in their white-on-black uniforms in Week 14, so why mess with a good thing? They will again wear them during their Week 15 road matchup against the 49ers. Click here to see the team’s complete 2021 uniform schedule.

