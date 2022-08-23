Falcons cut roster down to 80 ahead of Tuesday deadline
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta FalconsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night and there wasn’t much time to review the film before Tuesday’s cut deadline.
In order to get the roster down to 80 players by 4:00 p.m. ET, the Falcons released WR Auden Tate, WR Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and defensive back Lafayette Pitts. The team also waived DL Jalen Dalton with an injury settlement.
Atlanta will take on Jacksonville this Saturday and then the team must get down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 30. Stay up to date with each transaction using our roster tracker.
Related
Falcons vs. Jets: Winners and losers from Monday's game
Falcons fans impressed by WR Jared Bernhardt, QB Desmond Ridder
Falcons vs. Jets: 5 takeaways from Monday's preseason game
Falcons vs. Jets: Best photos from preseason matchup