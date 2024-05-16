Falcons cut OLB Ade Ogundeji

The Falcons released outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, the team announced Thursday.

Ogundeji entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Falcons in 2021. He saw action in all but one game as a rookie, starting 11 of his 16 appearances, and totaled 33 tackles in addition to two quarterback hits, a sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

In 2022, Ogundeji started all 16 games he played and made 42 tackles with two sacks.

Ogundeji then injured his foot during training camp last summer. He landed on injured reserve for the entire 2023 season.

This transaction takes the Falcons' roster back to 89 players, leaving them with an open spot.