Falcons cut Marcus Mariota; will Saints-Jameis Winston split be next?

We have released QB Marcus Mariota — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 28, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota, the team announced Tuesday. Mariota’s year with the dirty birds was rocky from the start — he lost to Jameis Winston for the first time in his football life, and he was eventually benched before opting for season-ending surgery, so this split was widely expected. Look for last year’s third-round pick Desmond Ridder to get a bigger audition this summer, but the Falcons have a ton of salary cap resources to work with and may look to make a move in free agency.

Could Winston and the New Orleans Saints be the next quarterback-team partnership to fall apart? Winston reminded everyone recently that, for now, he’s under contract with New Orleans for one more season after being benched in favor of Andy Dalton last year. The Saints could save more than $12 million against the salary cap by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation, and it sure feels like that bridge is burnt after head coach Dennis Allen kept Winston on the bench after he cleared the injury report while Dalton committed multiple turnovers in a series of midseason losses.

But you never know. Winston has been a model teammate and leader in the locker room ever since he was named the starting quarterback in 2021. This situation could just as easily clear up and result in him leading the offense again in 2023. If the Saints can’t sign Derek Carr in free agency or find another proven passer, Winston might just be their best option. We’ll have to wait and see how this one plays out.

More 2023 free agency!

