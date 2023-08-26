Falcons cut Jalen Mayfield, three others

The Falcons announced their first cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get to 53 players.

Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield was one of four players who were let go. Mayfield was a third-round pick in 2021 and he started 16 games at left guard for the team during his rookie season. Mayfield was on injured reserve all of last season, however, and he was not able to convince the team to keep him through cutdown day over the course of the offseason.

The Falcons also cut cornerback Bless Austin, defensive lineman Delontae Scott, and defensive tackle Justin Ellis. Austin was a Jets sixth-round pick in 2019 and played 18 games over his first two seasons before heading to Seattle in 2021. He was out of the league last season.

Ellis was a Raiders fourth-round pick in 2014 and he's played in 117 games for the Raiders, Ravens and Giants.